Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ignored at IPL auction, senior India pacer says 'red ball cricket is my true passion' after starring in County

Ignored at IPL auction, senior India pacer says 'red ball cricket is my true passion' after starring in County

Veteran Indian pacer, who has played 55 matches in the Indian Premier League, didn't find any takers at the 2024 auction and hence is plying his trade in the County Championship. In his very first match for the Northamptonshire, Siddharth Kaul impressed one and all and took a fifer.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2024 14:05 IST
Indian pacer, who didn't find any takers in IPL 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian pacer, who didn't find any takers in IPL 2024 auction, is plying his trade in the County Championship for Northamptonshire

It's not very often that an Indian player is playing a different tournament in April-May and not the IPL, apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, who has become a regular fixture for Sussex in the County Championship. However, in the last few years, several Indian players have boarded the County train from Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan to Prithvi Shaw and Karun Nair. Nair is currently with the Northamptonshire and has done well at the start of the season and has been joined by veteran pacer Siddharth Kaul. 

Kaul, who didn't find any takers at the IPL 2024 auction, was selected by the Northants to play three County games and the 33-year-old made an immediate impact. With the red ball swinging away from the right-hander and into the left-hander, Kaul made the ball talk in the Division Two match against Gloucestershire and took a fifer in his very first appearance for Northants.

Kaul ended up taking six wickets for the match but despite his efforts, his team didn't win as Gloucs rode on a handsome 238-run lead in the first innings to notch up their first win of the season. After the match, Kaul wrote on Twitter (now X) saying, "Red ball cricket is my true passion !!! JAI MATA DI !!! Thank you to whoever clicked this great picture !!!"

Interestingly, Kaul was with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the last couple of seasons in the IPL but played a solitary game in 2022 against the Gujarat Titans but remained largely on the bench. Kaul may have found his calling for Northants and will be looking to add a few more feathers to his cap against Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

Related Stories
IPL Rising Star: Making it count, Ayush Badoni repays Lucknow Super Giants team management's faith

IPL Rising Star: Making it count, Ayush Badoni repays Lucknow Super Giants team management's faith

Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead

Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead

'You have to evolve': Ravi Shastri contradicts Rohit Sharma's opinion regarding impact player rule

'You have to evolve': Ravi Shastri contradicts Rohit Sharma's opinion regarding impact player rule

Northamptonshire are yet to win a game in the season so far but find themselves one spot above the bottom place having drawn their four previous games before the defeat against Gloucestershire.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement