Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi set to file nomination from Varanasi today, 12 CMs to attend
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: As the Lok Sabha elections progress, the completion of four phases marks a significant milestone, with political parties intensifying their efforts to gain momentum and sway public opinion in their favour in the remaining three phases.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 8:13 IST
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi, Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination paper today in Varanasi. According to the information, he will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. On Monday evening, he held a dazzling roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. So, far the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed, with three more phases to go on May 20, 25 and June 1. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.

Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 14, 2024 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    My relationship with Kashi is amazing, can't be expressed in words: PM Modi | WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his official X account, mentioning his emotional connection with his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, integral and unmatched… All I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" he stated. 

  • May 14, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Visuals from Kal Bhairav ​​temple in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit | WATCH

    Visuals have surfaced from Kal Bhairav ​​temple in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit and offer prayers.  PM Modi is the sitting MP and BJP's candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections today.

  • May 14, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 voter turnout climbs to 67.25 per cent

    Voting seems to have picked up in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls held on Monday as compared to the previous phases, according to the latest voter turnout shared by the Election Commission (EC). According to the poll authority, the turnout stood at 67.25 per cent at 11:45 pm. The turnout is 1.74 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls. The figures, the EC said, will continue to be updated by the field-level officers as polling parties keep returning.

  • May 14, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Preparation in full swing at Dasaswamedh Ghat ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing | WATCH

    The preparation is in full swing at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi where PM Narendra Modi will visit and offer prayers. According to the information, he will also board the cruise ship here. 

  • May 14, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: 12 CMs, several Union Ministers likely to attend PM Modi's nomination filing today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled and alliance states are likely to be present during the nomination filing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. He will be filing the nomination at 11.40 am today. The BJP's NDA partners Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar are also expected to be present, the statement said. Besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, chief ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Himanta Biswa Sharma (Assam), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and Manik Saha (Tripura) are also likely to attend the prime minister's nomination filing.

     

     

  • May 14, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi to take dip in Ganga, offer prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple before filing nomination

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple today in Varanasi. He is also likely to offer prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganga around 9 am, a BJP statement issued in Lucknow said. The Prime Minister is also expected to take a dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Saptami today. According to the itinerary, the prime minister may also take a cruise trip to the Namo Ghat in the city ahead of filing nomination papers. Following the nomination process, Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

