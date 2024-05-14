Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi set to file nomination from Varanasi today, 12 CMs to attend

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA Vs I.N.D.I.A at Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination paper today in Varanasi. According to the information, he will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. On Monday evening, he held a dazzling roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. So, far the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed, with three more phases to go on May 20, 25 and June 1. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.

