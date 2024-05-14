Gurugram: Five shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang arrested, foreign pistols seized

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Gurugram: Five shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang have been arrested by the Special Task Force of Gurugram Police, said officials on Monday. The STF has recovered foreign-made pistols and cartridges from the arrested persons.

According to the police, the arrested men include Dinesh alias Deenu, Jagdish alias Jaggu, Vishnu, Sagar and Pradeep. They were taken into a four-day police remand after being produced in court. All the shooters worked for gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

Dinesh was working as internet service provider

According to STF officials, Dinesh, was working as an "internet service provider" in the Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram, was arrested from Farrukhnagar on Saturday. Based on his disclosure, four others were nabbed from Abohar near Fazilka in Punjab on Sunday night.

The police said that Pradeep has already been implicated in seven cases, including murder and attempted murder, while Sagar has one case registered against him.

Foreign-made pistols recovered

Five automatic pistols, including three foreign-made Glock pistols of 9mm caliber valued at over Rs 10 lakh, along with 55 live cartridges, were seized from their possession.

DSP of STF Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that they received information indicating that Dinesh, who operates a Wi-Fi connection provider shop in Farrukhnagar, is in communication with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. "Our unit got information that the was planning to increase its dominance in the Gurugram area,” he said.

The DSP further said that after arresting him, the STF took Dinesh on a one-day remand. During interrogation it was revealed that he was working for the gangsters and preparing a hideout for the shooters of the Lawrence gang. He revealed the names of four other shooters, the DSP added.

"During questioning, it came to light that Dinesh alias Dinu had come in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's henchmen, Rohit Godara and Naveen Boxer. Both of them asked him to work as an internet service provider in the Farrukhnagar area to keep an eye on the city's activities," DSP said.

We are questioning the accused, the DSP said, adding that they revealed that on the instructions of the gang leaders, serious crimes were to be carried out in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab areas by them.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Ten of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in nationwide crackdown by Delhi Police

Also Read: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Haryana's Nuh after brief encounter