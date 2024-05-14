Harmanpreet Kaur predicts semifinalists of T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place in Bangladesh in October this year. International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the same recently and the tournament is set to be played from October 3 to 20. 10 teams will take part in the competition and they have been divided into two groups of five with India drawn alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B comprises South Africa, England, 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has predicted the four semifinalists of the mega event and as expected, she has picked India as one of the teams to make it to the knockouts. Australia, England and South Africa are the other three teams who will qualify for semifinals according to her. She also noted that the conditions in Bangladesh are similar to India and that will help the women in blue during the mega event.

"India, Australia, England and South Africa. Because all these teams have been doing really well and hopefully these four can qualify for the semis so we can have very good cricket over there. Yeah, it's a bit similar to India and hopefully, in these conditions, we should do well," Kaur told ICC at the fixture launch event.

Moreover, the India skipper is looking forward to playing against Australia who have been dominant in ICC events over the years. Though India have challenged the Aussies but the latter side has had a wood over them in the World Cups. For the same reason, Harmanpreet Kaur feels that if the team does well against the world champions, it will keep them in good stead. For the unversed, India are scheduled to face Australia in their last league game on October 13 in Sylhet.

"I think it will be Australia (who I look forward to facing) because they are very competitive. If we do well against them, it will give us a lot of confidence and I'm really looking forward to playing against them," Kaur further added.