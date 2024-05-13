PM Modi condoles Sushil Modi's death, remembers his contribution in Bihar BJP's rise

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi with Sushil Kumar Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders expressed their condolences on the demise of former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday.

Taking to X, the PM said, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji, my valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades.”

Remembering his contribution to the party, the Prime Minister said, “He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics. He was known as a very hardworking and sociable MLA. He had a deep understanding of the issues related to politics. He also did a lot of commendable work as an administrator.” The PM also mentioned his role in shaping up the GST.

President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the demise of senior BJP leader Sushil Modi. Calling his death an irreparable loss, she said, "The sudden demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi is an irreparable loss. His gentle nature, contribution as an efficient administrator and integrity in public life were reflected in his personality and work. As Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Member of Parliament and Member of both the Houses of the State Legislature, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi upheld high ideals. May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss."

Amit Shah pays tribute to Sushil Modi

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shahalso paid homage to Sushil Modi and stated that the BJP stands with his family in the hour of grief.

Apart from PM Modi and Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda also condoled the untimely demise of Modi. He said, “The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is extremely sad.”

From the Vidhyarthi Parishad till now, we have worked together for the organization for a long time. Sushil Modi ji's entire life was dedicated to Bihar. Sushil Modi ji's efforts have been very helpful in bringing Bihar out of jungle raj and putting it on the path of development. His absence is an irreparable loss for countless workers.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences and said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior party leader, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi. His long public life was dedicated to the service of the people and the welfare of the poor. He worked hard to make the party strong and popular in Bihar."

Notably, he served as the deputy CM of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again from 2017 to 2020. During his political career spanning over three decades, Sushil Kumar Modi held various positions, including MLA, MLC and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.