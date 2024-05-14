PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi for Lok Sabha Elections shortly | LIVE

-
May 14, 2024
11:44 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi arrives at DM office in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the DM office in Varanasi, to file his nomination.
-
May 14, 2024
11:41 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi ahead of filing his nomination.
-
May 14, 2024
11:30 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi arrives at Kashi Kotwal Baba Kal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi
PM Modi arrives at Kashi Kotwal Baba Kal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers ahead of filing his nomination from the constituency.
-
May 14, 2024
11:24 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
NDA leaders present for PM Modi's nomination filing
Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other NDA leaders will be present during PM Modi's nomination filing.
-
May 14, 2024
11:14 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Confident that PM Modi will win by more than five lakh votes: Anbumani Ramadoss
On PM Modi's nomination filing from Varanasi today, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said, "We are very confident that he will win by more than five lakh votes and will become the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Our alliance will win more than 400 seats. It is confirmed and it is going to be a huge victory. And India is going to become a superpower under our honourable Prime Minister and is going to be the third-largest economy soon."
-
May 14, 2024
11:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Victory of NDA under leadership of PM Modi is need of hour for country's economic growth, security: Tamil Maanila Congress President
On PM Modi's nomination filing from Varanasi today, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan said, "The victory of NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is the need of the hour for the country's economic growth and security..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:56 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
All supporters of PM Modi are with him to file nomination: Chirag Paswan
LJP-Ram Vilas Chief, Chirag Paswan said, "We are getting the benefit all over the country due to this unity of NDA. Today, all the supporters of PM Modi are with him to file the nomination. The opposition lacks this kind of unity. Our strength is our unity... There is contradiction among the opposition parties... The INDI alliance lacks unity..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:46 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Rajnath Singh arrives at District Magistrate's office in Varanasi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at District Magistrate's office in Varanasi ahead of Lok Sabha election nomination filing by PM Modi.
-
May 14, 2024
10:45 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
It is a matter of pride for us: Eknath Shinde
On PM Modi's nomination filing from Varanasi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said "We are attending the nomination filing of PM Modi... It is a matter of pride for us as he is the most popular leader in the world..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:44 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Union Ministers arrive at DM office in Varanasi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and NDA leaders arrive at DM office in Varanasi, ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing for Lok Sabha elections.
-
May 14, 2024
10:42 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
NDA allies to come back with record numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri
On PM Modi's nomination filing from Varanasi today, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We are the world's largest democracy. We are the mother of democracies. And our leader is filing his nomination form to be re-elected. And for the BJP and the NDA allies to come back with record numbers..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:41 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'He is messiah of poor': PM Modi's supporter from Bihar
A supporter of PM Modi from Bihar's Begusarai, in Varanasi. said, "He is the messiah of the poor. All his works have been for the poor. I appeal to all to vote for him."
-
May 14, 2024
10:40 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Special moment for the people of Varanasi: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary
On PM Modi's nomination from Varanasi today, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "This is a special moment for the people of Varanasi. We will all be present during his nomination process. Best wishes to him. It (400 paar) will be completed with the blessings of the people..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:38 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
NDA leaders leave from hotel in Varanasi to attend the nomination filing of PM Modi
NDA leaders leave from a hotel in Varanasi to attend the nomination filing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
May 14, 2024
10:36 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'This election is between INDI alliance and, NDA': Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand said, "PM Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today. Samajwadi Party believes that this election is between the INDIA alliance and BJP (NDA) alliance and we will get to know who will win when the result is out."
-
May 14, 2024
10:32 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Ganga puja was performed for welfare of country, that his next term is successful: Priest
UP: Priest Raaman, who was present with PM Modi, said, "...Ganga puja was performed today. This puja was done for the welfare of the country and that his next term is successful and the country gets recognition globally..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:31 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'My relationship with my Kashi...: PM Modi
PM Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable… all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"
-
May 14, 2024
10:29 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'Unforgettable moment': PM Modi shares video of his roadshow
PM Modi shared the video and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life."
-
May 14, 2024
10:22 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'We have given him blessings of massive victory': Priest Santosh Narayan
Priest Santosh Narayan, who was present with PM Modi, describes the rituals performed by the Prime Minister at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi. "...We have given him the blessings of massive victory in all the phases of the ongoing elections.," he said.
-
May 14, 2024
10:18 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister for third time: Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "It is a historical occasion. It is a holy place. PM Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time. He has done extremely well in the last 10 years. The country needs him. India is going to play a major role globally. NDA is going to get 400 plus seats..."
-
May 14, 2024
10:17 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Nitish Kumar not to attend PM Modi's nomination
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unwell and has canceled all his scheduled programs for today. He will not be attending the Prime Minister's nomination event.
(Input: Nitish Chandra)
-
May 14, 2024
10:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi will hold meeting with BJP workers atRudraksha Convention Centre after nomination
Following the nomination process, PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.
-
May 14, 2024
10:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Voting in Varanasi will take place in seventh phase on June 1
Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.
-
May 14, 2024
10:03 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi.
-
May 14, 2024
9:56 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi boards cruise ship at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi boards a cruise ship at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
-
May 14, 2024
9:56 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
'I feel very lucky': Sanjay Sonkar on being picked as proposer for PM Modi's nomination
"I feel I am very lucky to have been given this opportunity. I want to thank PM Modi for giving this opportunity to a small party worker like me," says Sanjay Sonkar on being picked as proposer for PM Modi's nomination filing.
-
May 14, 2024
9:54 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi performs Ganga aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
-
May 14, 2024
9:43 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi offers prayers at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
-
May 14, 2024
9:35 AM (IST)
Posted by Ashesh Mallick
PM Modi greets people in Varanasi before offering prayers at Dasaswamedh Ghat
PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi today. PM is the sitting MP and BJP's candidate from Varanasi.
-
May 14, 2024
9:22 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Vistara Airlines issues advisory
Vistara Airlines has advised its customers to prepare accordingly, as heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi airport on Tuesday. In a post, Vistara said, "Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Varanasi Airport on May 14th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."
-
May 14, 2024
9:21 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi eyes third term
Varanasi, a stronghold of the BJP and PM Modi. He has won twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.
-
May 14, 2024
9:19 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh: NDA leaders includingTDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrive at hotel in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: NDA leaders including former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrive at a hotel in Varanasi, to attend a meeting of the alliance.
-
May 14, 2024
9:18 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Security tightened at the Kal Bhairav temple ahead of PM Modi's arrival
Security tightened at the Kal Bhairav temple ahead of PM Modi's arrival.
-
May 14, 2024
9:18 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Security strengthened outside the DM office in Varanasi
Security strengthened outside the DM office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination.
-
May 14, 2024
9:16 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM to board cruise ship
After performing a ritualistic dip in the sacred River Ganga, he will board a cruise ship.
-
May 14, 2024
9:14 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
Today is Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami
Today is an auspicious occasion of Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami.
-
May 14, 2024
9:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi to offer prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple
PM Modi will offer prayers at Baba Kaal Bhairav temple.
-
May 14, 2024
9:12 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi to take dip in Ganga at Dashashmedh Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga at Dashashmedh Ghat before filing nomination.
-
May 14, 2024
9:11 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
12 CMs to attend PM Modi's nomination from Varanasi today
Twelve Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to be present when PM Modi will file his nomination papers. Besides, several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, and Presidents of various NDA allies are also likely to be present there on the occasion.
Those likely to be present at the nomination include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
-
May 14, 2024
9:10 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi holds dazzling roadshow in Varanasi, day before nomination
A day before filing his nomination papers, Prime Minister Modi on Monday held a dazzling roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term.
-
May 14, 2024
9:09 AM (IST)
Posted by Arushi Jaiswal
PM Modi to file nomination for third term from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today.