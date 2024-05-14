PM Modi to file nomination in Varanasi for Lok Sabha Elections shortly | LIVE

Varanasi, a stronghold of the BJP and PM Modi. He has won twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi for the first time against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and won the contest by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. In the 2019 polls, PM Modi won the seat by a margin of 4,79,505 votes against SP's Shalini Yadav and Congress' Ajay Rai.