IPL Rising Star: Mohsin Khan, making a left-arm difference in Lucknow Super Giants' pace attack

Mohsin Khan has emerged as an important cog in the wheel of Lucknow Super Giants' pace attack. The 25-year-old pacer is the second-leading wicket-taker for Lucknow in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and chipped in with two crucial wickets to help Lucknow win their sixth game.

Mohsin got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma early and helped his side apply relentless pressure on Mumbai Indians.

Rohit's wicket was the first blow and it opened the floodgates as Mumbai Indians struggled to maintain a healthy scoring rate and lost wickets in clusters at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan put up a rescue act for the visitors and bailed them out of the crisis. The pair added a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket and wrestled a bit of momentum back into their corner.

While Ishan fell at an individual score of 32, Nehal looked poised for a half-century. However, Rahul lobbed the back into the hands of Mohsin and the Uttar Pradesh medium pacer put brakes on Wadhera's innings.

Mohsin removed Wadhera at an individual score of 46 and ended Mumbai Indians' resilience.

Notably, Mohsin is not a new arrow in Lucknow's quiver. Lucknow bought the left-arm speedster for Rs 20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega auction and he impressed in his debut season.

The fast bowler bagged 14 wickets in his debut IPL season and was the second-leading wicket-taker for Lucknow behind Avesh Khan 918 wickets).

However, before he could add to his brilliant performance, a shoulder injury came to haunt him during IPL 2023 and he was sidelined with the same during the majority of the season.

Fresh from rehab, Mohsin joined Lucknow for IPL season 17 and has been one of the major contributors for the team alongside his fellow pacers Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav.

Though Mohsin has been a touch expensive this season with an economy rate of 10.11, he has bagged the big wickets for the side and promises to impress in the games to follow.