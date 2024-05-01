After Indonesia, Microsoft to open its regional data centre in Thailand

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed its plan to construct a new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Thailand which will aim at offering AI skilling opportunities to over 100,000 individuals. The company will be bolstering the country's burgeoning developer community and this initiative will further include the establishment of a data centre region to enhance access to Microsoft's hyperscale cloud services, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, performance, and compliance with data residency and privacy regulations.

"Our new data centre region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country -- and will help Thai organisations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

According to the company, the new data centre will allow Thailand to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities presented by the latest AI technology.

"Microsoft is dedicated to helping Thailand excel as a digital economy, ensuring that the benefits of cloud and AI technologies are widespread and contribute to the prosperity and well-being of Thais," said Dhanawat Suthumpun, MD of Microsoft Thailand.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it to invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Indonesia.

It also announced to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025.

It was also stated earlier that the company has announced an investment of around USD 1.5 billion in the UAE-based AI tech company, named G42- aiming to support each other to establish a USD 1 billion fund for the developers.

Also, the company opens a new AI hub in London to drive innovation in consumer AI products and research, including Copilot.

Microsoft's new AI hub in London has been said to groundbreaking efforts efforts in advancing state-of-the-art language models and their infrastructure . It will prioritize developing the top-tier tools for foundational models and promote collaboration with Microsoft AI teams across the world along with key partners like OpenAI.

