  4. Microsoft expands AI efforts in London: Details here

Microsoft expands AI efforts in London: Details here

Microsoft's decision to establish an AI hub in London underscores the city's status as a leading hub for AI innovation and talent. With Jordan Hoffmann at the helm, supported by a dedicated team, the AI hub is poised to drive significant advancements in language models and infrastructure.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2024 18:51 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : FILE Microsoft

Following the establishment of Microsoft’s AI organization that aimed at advancing consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, the tech company has announced the opening of a new artificial intelligence hub in London (United Kingdom). The strategic move has been taken to highlight the tech giant's commitment to driving innovation in the AI technologies.

What is the purpose of the AI Hub?

The newly launched AI hub in London will spearhead pioneering work in advancing state-of-the-art language models and their supporting infrastructure. It will also focus on creating world-class tooling for foundation models, fostering collaboration with Microsoft AI teams across the globe and key partners like OpenAI.

Leadership and team

Leading the AI hub will be Jordan Hoffmann, an accomplished AI scientist and engineer with a track record of innovation. Hoffmann's prior experience includes notable contributions to AI research at Inflection and DeepMind, both located in London. He will be supported by a team of Microsoft AI experts stationed at the company's London Paddington office.

Investment in UK talent

Microsoft emphasizes its recognition of the vast pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK. The company intends to make a significant, long-term investment in the region by recruiting top AI scientists and engineers to contribute to the new AI hub. This move reflects Microsoft's commitment to nurturing and leveraging UK talent to drive advancements in AI technologies.

Long-term commitment

The establishment of the AI hub in London aligns with Microsoft's broader commitment to the UK. The tech giant recently announced a substantial 2.5 billion pound investment aimed at upskilling the UK workforce for the AI era. Additionally, Microsoft plans to bolster the infrastructure necessary to power the burgeoning AI economy. As part of this initiative, the company pledges to deploy 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs in the country by 2026.

Inputs from IANS

