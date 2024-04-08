boAt facing cyber threat as 7.5 million customer data leaked on dark web: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Millions of Indian users facing cyber threat: boAt’s data leaked!

boAt, a popular audio product and smartwatch maker brand, led by Aman Gupta, has been hit with a significant data breach. This breach has exposed the personal information of over 7.5 million customers and has led to the appearance of customers' personally identifiable information (PII) on the dark web, which includes their names, contact numbers, addresses, email IDs and customer IDs as well.

Data breach details

On April 5, a hacker who goes by the name of ‘ShopifyGUY’ reportedly claimed responsibility for breaching boAt Lifestyle's data. The threat actor has leaked files that contain around 2GB of data and in total 7.5 million entries of customer information.

Implications of the data breach

The result of such kind of data breaches has extended beyond immediate personal information loss. People are vulnerable to financial fraud, identity theft and phishing scams. Saumay Srivastava, a Threat Intelligence Researcher has warned of the potential sophisticated social engineering that has attacked by leveraging personal data for illegal purposes.

Image Source : BOATboAt

Response and analysis

Despite trying to reach boAt Lifestyle for comment, customers as well as users witnessed no response (by the time of writing). The security experts have further emphasised the urgency to notify all the users, who have conducted a thorough investigation into the breach, and fortify security measures to prevent future incidents.

What are the financial implications?

Co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2016, boAt has emerged as a leading wearable brand in the country, with more than Rs 3,000 crore revenue (reported in March 2023). The Gurugram-based company has experienced rapid growth in the consumer electronics market and besides filing for an IPO in 2021, boAt has deferred its plans because of the market volatility.

Although, it has raised Rs 500 crore in October 2022 from new investors and existing shareholders.

Industry competition and outlook

boAt has faced competition from companies like Noise, Xiaomi, Fire-Boltt and Samsung who already have their customer base in the audio devices and wearables segment in India. The company's market leadership and growth trajectory have highlighted its significance in the consumer electronics sector as well.

ALSO READ: Vi launches Rs 901 Hero Unlimited plan with 70 days validity: Details

ALSO READ: Hackers from China using AI to disrupt Indian elections: Microsoft warns