Vi launches Rs 901 Hero Unlimited plan with 70 days validity: Details

Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Customers will get a year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar for added value, ensuring users enjoy their favourite content without any extra expenses. Additionally, Vi's Binge All Night offer allows unlimited data usage from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 19:38 IST
Vodafone Idea, tech news
Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea comes up with Rs 901 Hero Unlimited plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in India, has been shaking up the market with its innovative recharge plans. For the 22 crore users of Vi, there's good news in store. Vi has introduced a plan that not only offers long validity but also abundant data, putting an end to data and validity worries for its customers.

Despite trailing behind Jio and Airtel in terms of user base, Vi has been competing fiercely with its recharge plans. The telecom player has segmented its plans into various categories, and further offering the Hero Unlimited plan, which has been a game-changer for users seeking ample data and extended validity.

Vi plan worth Rs 901

Priced at Rs 901, Vi's Hero Unlimited plan comes with 70 days validity and brings unlimited calling service for the customer throughout the duration.

Abundant data Offer

The highlight of this plan is its generous amount of data offering. Customers will receive 3GB of data per day in total, at a whopping 210GB for the entire validity period of 70 days. Furthermore, the telecom player will offer an extra 48GB of data, bringing the total to an impressive 258 GB. For users craving substantial data, this plan proves to be the most economical choice.

India Tv - Vi plan

Image Source : VIVi plan

Free OTT subscription

Vi also offers customers a complimentary 1-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar for those who like to binge-watch. With this perk, users could enjoy their favourite shows and movies without incurring additional costs. Moreover, Vi's Binge All Night offer allows unlimited data usage from 12 midnight to 6 am, enhancing the user experience even more.

Overall, Vi's Rs 901 Hero Unlimited plan is a commitment from the telecom player which provides value-packed offerings to its customers. With abundant data, extended validity, and free OTT subscription. This plan will address the diverse needs of modern-day consumers while ensuring maximum affordability and convenience.

