  4. Elon Musk challenges Brazil's court order to block X accounts: Here’s what happened

Elon Musk challenges Brazil's court order to block X accounts: Here’s what happened

In an official post, X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote that they do not know why these blocking orders have been issued for Brazil and they even do not know which posts are alleged to violate the law.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 14:13 IST
Elon Musk
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) has challenged Brazil's court order for blocking certain popular X accounts. The tech billionaire said that he will be lifting all the restrictions even if they will have to close their office in the respected country.

What is the reason for such a move?

The decision was taken after X Corp was forced by the court’s decisions to block certain popular accounts from Brazil.

In an official post, X wrote, "We do not know the reasons these blocking orders have been issued. We do not know which posts are alleged to violate the law," X wrote in a post.

He further added, "We are prohibited from saying which court or judge issued the order, or on what grounds. We are prohibited from saying which accounts are impacted.”

In response to such restrictions which have been put on by the Brazilian court, Elon Musk stated, "Why are you doing this @alexandre (Alexandre de Moraes, Justice of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court)?

Elon Musk's statement

Later, in another post, the X head said, "We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil".

He further added, "As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit.”

On Community Notes feature

Meanwhile, X has activated the Community Notes feature which is a user-based fact-checking programme for India, as the country prepares for general elections.

Musk-owned micros blogging social media platform further also welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

ALSO READ: OpenAI trained AI model by using YouTube videos: Report

 

ALSO READ: Hackers from China using AI to disrupt Indian elections: Microsoft warns

 

Inputs from IANS

