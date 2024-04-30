Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft to invest USD 1.7 bn in Indonesia for cloud, AI infrastructure

Microsoft has announced that it will invest USD 1.7 billion in the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Indonesia. The news surfaced on Tuesday when the company announced its AI skilling opportunities for 840,000 people in India and support for the growing developer community of the country.

This has marked the single largest investment in Microsoft's 29-year history in the country.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, of Microsoft, said, "The investments we are announcing today -- spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers – will help Indonesia thrive in this new era.”

As per the company, this investment will enable Microsoft to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services in Indonesia. Also, it will enable the nation to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities which are presented by the latest AI technology.

Dharma Simorangkir, President Director of Microsoft Indonesia said, "We aim to empower Indonesians with the infrastructure and skills needed for the AI era, aligning with our national vision for digital prowess. It's a crucial step towards making Indonesia a hub for digital talent and innovation.”

Furthermore, Microsoft has announced plans to provide the skilling opportunities with artificial intelligence for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025.

The tech giant will further provide this training with the help of governments, nonprofit and corporate organisations, along with communities in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The initiative builds on a range of existing Microsoft skills programmes in the region, which have already helped many people land jobs or make career changes, especially women, who are still under-represented in the tech sector, the company said.

