Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared at mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com, here's how to download mark sheets

The Mizoram Board conducted the exams from February 26 to March 15, 2024, wherein around 11,000 students appeared for the MBSE Class 12 examinations. In order to pass the exam, students should secure at least 33% marks in aggregate. It should be noted that the original marksheet will be issued by the Board separately via their respective institutes as the marksheet available online is considered provisional.
Mizoram MBSE Class 12 Result 2024: How to download online?
- Visit the official website mbse.edu.in
- Click on the HSSLC result
- Login with roll number and registration number
- MBSE HSSLC marksheet will display on the screen
- Download it for future references
MBSE 2024, Check results via SMS
- Open the SMS app on the mobile
- Type SMS in this format - MBSE12
- Send it to 567650
- The result will be sent by the board to the sender's mobile.
Mizoram MBSE HSC 2024: Streamwise Ranking
Science Stream
|Rank
|Candidates Name
|Total marks Scored
|1st
|LALRAMDINA RALTE
|477
|2nd
|LALREMRUATA RALTE
|448
|3rd
|MD AATIF NAZIR
|447
Arts
|Rank
|Candidates Name
|Total maks scored
|1st
|LINDEN LALREMRUATPUIA
|471
|2nd
|VUNGNEMKIM KHUPTONG
|468
|3rd
|RODY LALROTLUANGI
|458
Commerce
|Rank
|Candidates Name
|Total marks scored
|1st
|DAVID LALHMINGHLUA
|460
|2nd
|AMRAM LAIHNEI HLYCHHO
|454
|3rd
|VANSANGKIMI
|437
Mizoram MBSE HSC 2024: What's next?
Students dissatisfied with their MBSE HSSLC result can apply for revaluation of the mark sheet. Students will have to fill in the application form through the schools, by submitting the required documents along with applicable fees. Any changes in the marks will be reflected on the updated mark sheet, which will be distributed through the respective schools.
The marks obtained through re-evaluation, whether increased or decreased, will be considered final and no additional modifications will be made. A fee of Rs 500 per subject must be paid for re-evaluation by all students. The Mizoram Board Results 2024 of the re-evaluation process will be published in June 2024. The details for the application procedure will be shared in due course.
MBSE Compartment Exam
The students who don't meet the minimum passing requirements in one or multiple subjects will be given a chance to retake the exams via the compartment exams. The Mizoram Board Compartment Exam results will be announced in July and the students will be able to access the results through the official website. The original marksheet will be distributed by the schools after receiving it from the board.