  Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared at mbse.edu.in, mbseonline.com, here's how to download mark sheets

Mizoram board released the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts simultaneously on its official website at mbse.edu.in hsslc result 2024. Students can check their Mizoram Board class 12 result 2024 using their roll number and registration number.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 14:02 IST
MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared, check how to download, revaluation fees and more
Image Source : MBSE MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 declared

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared HSSLC (Class 12) results today, May 21. Students who were eagerly waiting for the results can check their scorecards/marksheets on the official website -  mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com. To access the result, the students are required to use their roll number and registration number on the login page. For the ease of students, we have provided the direct link below. 

The Mizoram Board conducted the exams from February 26 to March 15, 2024, wherein around 11,000 students appeared for the MBSE Class 12 examinations. In order to pass the exam, students should secure at least 33% marks in aggregate. It should be noted that the original marksheet will be issued by the Board separately via their respective institutes as the marksheet available online is considered provisional.

Mizoram MBSE Class 12 Result 2024: How to download online?

Students can follow the mentioned steps in order to download the results online:-
  • Visit the official website mbse.edu.in
  • Click on the HSSLC result 
  • Login with roll number and registration number
  • MBSE HSSLC marksheet will display on the screen
  • Download it for future references

MBSE 2024, Check results via SMS 

Students can access the results through SMS by sending a text message in the mentioned format -
  • Open the SMS app on the mobile
  • Type SMS in this format - MBSE12
  • Send it to 567650
  • The result will be sent by the board to the sender's mobile.
Mizoram MBSE HSC 2024: Streamwise Ranking

Science Stream

Rank Candidates Name Total marks Scored
1st LALRAMDINA RALTE 477 
2nd LALREMRUATA RALTE 448
3rd MD AATIF NAZIR 447

Arts

Rank Candidates Name Total maks scored
1st LINDEN LALREMRUATPUIA 471
2nd VUNGNEMKIM KHUPTONG 468
3rd RODY LALROTLUANGI 458

Commerce

Rank Candidates Name Total marks scored
1st DAVID LALHMINGHLUA 460
2nd AMRAM LAIHNEI HLYCHHO 454
3rd VANSANGKIMI 437

Mizoram MBSE HSC 2024: What's next?

Students dissatisfied with their MBSE HSSLC result can apply for revaluation of the mark sheet. Students will have to fill in the application form through the schools, by submitting the required documents along with applicable fees. Any changes in the marks will be reflected on the updated mark sheet, which will be distributed through the respective schools. 

The marks obtained through re-evaluation, whether increased or decreased, will be considered final and no additional modifications will be made. A  fee of Rs 500 per subject must be paid for re-evaluation by all students. The Mizoram Board Results 2024 of the re-evaluation process will be published in June 2024. The details for the application procedure will be shared in due course.

MBSE Compartment Exam 

The students who don't meet the minimum passing requirements in one or multiple subjects will be given a chance to retake the exams via the compartment exams. The Mizoram Board Compartment Exam results will be announced in July and the students will be able to access the results through the official website. The original marksheet will be distributed by the schools after receiving it from the board.

