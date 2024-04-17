Long-serving Microsoft worker adopts ‘Open to Anything’ mindset following termination

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft

Microsoft employee Jeff Bogdan who served over three decades, shared his experience of being terminated from the company in February 2024. Bogdan, who was designed as the Director of Learning and Development (L&D) at Microsoft Windows, expressed his thoughts and experience on his official LinkedIn page, stating that being ‘open to work’ after his termination feels more like being ‘open to anything’.

End of a remarkable journey

Bogdan served Microsoft for 33 years and has highlighted his pride in contributing to the development of notable products such as Zune, Windows Phone and Windows 95. He further noted that his most fulfilling role surfaced in the last two years when he secured an L&D position within the Windows division of the company.

Termination and transition

However, Bogdan's journey at the tech giant came to an unexpected halt when his role was eliminated in February 2024. He further attributed his termination to HR's adoption of the hub and spoke model for L&D, which is a concept he had been advocating for.

New beginnings

Bogdan is embarking on a new journey to explore his second career. He looks forward to consulting an initial step to look deeper into the industry and further leverage his expertise to drive advancements.

Microsoft: Industry changes

Bogdan's termination is part of a broader restructuring at Microsoft, which recently announced the layoffs which affected around 8 per cent of its gaming division workforce, following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This move further reflects the ongoing efforts of the company to streamline operations and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

Looking ahead

As Bogdan navigates his career transition, he remains optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. Despite the challenges of starting anew, he is determined to leverage his experience and skills to make meaningful contributions to the industry.

