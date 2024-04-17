Apple to assemble iPhone camera module in India, cutting dependence on China

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple to assemble iPhone camera module in India

Apple, a producer of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more has continued to minimise its dependence on China. As per the recent report, the iPhone maker is set to increase its investments in the Indian market and is reportedly in advanced talks with Murugappa Group and Tata Group's Titan Company which will be assembling sub-components for the iPhone camera modules- giving an impetus to the "Make in India' initiative and the country becoming an integral part of the global supply chain.

According to the reports, there are currently no Indian suppliers for the iPhone's camera module, which is said to be a sophisticated piece of technology, and this move could further reduce Apple’s dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Both the Indian companies- Murugappa and Tata’s Titan have a strong background in high-precision manufacturing.

Furthermore, both Titan and Murugappa have already qualified for government incentives under the PLI scheme to set up a chip assembly unit in the country.

Tata or Murugappa Group did not immediately comment on the reports.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron's India operations for USD 125 million. It is also reportedly looking towards acquiring Pegatron's iPhone manufacturing facility near Chennai. Reports have surfaced which stated that later last year (2023), the Tata Group planned to build one of the largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu's Hosur (India).

In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the country. The chip fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited with an investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore. The Tata Group is also setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Assam with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

