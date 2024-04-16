Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Asus launches Zenbook DUO laptop in India: Price, availability and more

Asus announced the availability of its latest 'Zenbook DUO, the dual-screen laptop in India which is available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990. The laptop will be on sale via Flipkart and Amazon.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 15:06 IST
Asus Zenbook DUO
Asus, a Taiwanese tech giant said that its recently launched dual-screen 'Zenbook DUO' laptop is now available in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990, the Zenbook DUO is now available for purchase on the e-commerce platforms, Flipkart and Amazon.

In an official statement Arnold Su, VP, of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, "With its revolutionary dual-screen OLED displays, detachable Bluetooth keyboard, and versatile kickstand, the Zenbook DUO redefines the boundaries of productivity and creativity.”

Features of Zenbook DUO

The Zenbook DUO comes with a dual 14-inch FHD+ OLED touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It further offers a 0.2ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate.

According to the company, the laptop comes with a sleek all-metal design, which weighs around 1.35 kg (and with a keyboard, at 1.65kg) and measures 14.6 mm thin.

Moreover, the laptop further comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H, with Intel Arc iGPU and Intel AI Boost NPU for users to get exceptional performance.

The Zenbook DUO features an exhaustive port selection, including 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack, providing versatile connectivity options.

In addition, the company mentioned that the laptop comes equipped with a range of intuitive software features designed to enhance user experience.

