WhatsApp testing new feature to let users know which contacts were recently online

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform has been reportedly working on a new feature which is yet to launch for the users. It has been reported that the platform has been working on recent innovations, that will enable the users to see which of their contacts have been active recently. The latest addition will aim at streamlining communication by offering insight into who might be most responsive to texts or calls.

As per the report by WABeta Info, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will present users with a list of contacts who have been active on the platform recently. This feature will serve as a convenient tool to eliminate the need for users to check each contact's activity status individually.

Privacy considerations

To uphold user privacy, the new feature will refrain from displaying last seen or online statuses in these lists, ensuring users gain insights into the recent activity and their status will remain protected.

Beta testing phase

At present, the new feature has been undergoing tests with a selected group of beta testers who have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. It is anticipated to reach a broader user base in the coming weeks as testing progresses.

Enhanced communication

The recent innovation states how WhatsApp has been working on a series of features which aim at enhancing communication on the platform. Another feature which is under testing suggests contacts with the users who have not engaged in conversation for a while, encouraging reconnection and facilitating new conversations.

Furthermore, for the users who prefer not to receive suggestions for initiating new chats, an opt-out option is provided. This will ensure that the feature does not disrupt ongoing chats, by offering users control over their messaging experience.

Future updates

At present, both features are under the testing phase, with the potential to include future updates of the app. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, these enhancements promise to further enrich the messaging experience for users.

