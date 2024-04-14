Meta testing AI chatbot across Instagram and WhatsApp in India

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta tests AI chatbot across Instagram and WhatsApp in India

Meta, the parent company of Facebook has been currently testing for an artificial intelligence chatbot, which might be named Meta AI. The chatbot is being tested with the selected users in India across its suite of products, which would include Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Instagram Integration

In Instagram, Meta AI is accessible via a direct messaging (DM) feature where users can tap on the Meta AI icon in the search bar to interact directly with the chatbot one-on-one.

Like other existing AI assistants - Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, where Meta AI works as a general-purpose assistant, which provides the answers to a range of questions and real-time information.

How does it function on Instagram?

The assistant will have the ability to generate text and images, which will summarize long pieces of text, which will help in writing tasks like editing and proofreading, translating text between languages and even creating poems and stories.

Users will also be able to call in the assistant within existing personal and group chats on Instagram to seek advice or suggestions to ask questions.

WhatsApp testing

It has been reported that Meta has further initiated testing of the chatbot in WhatsApp. The news surfaced when some of the users shared screenshots of the chatbot's interactions on the platform.

Meta's statement

A spokesperson from Meta has confirmed that the generative AI-powered experiences are in various phases of development and are being tested publicly in a limited capacity.

What will be the significance of the feature in the Indian market?

India is the largest market for Meta's family of apps, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - which has a combined user base of more than a billion monthly users.

Meta AI development

Meta introduced Meta AI in September 2023 as part of its big push into generative AI. The company further aims to integrate these capabilities into its applications which are used by over 3 billion people every day, and has positioned itself as a prominent player in the AI race along with other tech players like- Google and Microsoft.

Technical details

Meta AI is powered by a custom AI model which helps in leveraging technology from the company's open-source large language model (LLM) Llama 2.

