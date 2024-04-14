Lava Blaze Curve 5G Review: Great upgrade with decent performance and long battery life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lava Blaze Curve 5G

The Indian smartphone market under the Rs 20000 segment is relatively very competitive and fierce. Several smartphone brands have been constantly striving to offer the best value-for-money devices to consumers. The latest contender to join the battle is the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, which is just an update to the look and feel- compared to the existing LAVA devices. It certainly comes with a stylish design and impressive specifications, all with a starting price of Rs 17,999.

We reviewed the device for a month and here is our detailed review to let you know if the Blaze Curve 5G could be a good option for you to buy or not.

Look and feel

The first impression is the last- Lava Blaze Curve 5G has certainly nailed it when it comes to the design. It has a sleek and minimalist design, with the major highlight, i.e., a curved display.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants– Viridian Glass and Iron Glass. On the front, the smartphone has individual cameras, adding a modern aesthetic to the smartphone. It is worth noting, that the curved display certainly adds a premium touch and further comes with glass protection, while the rear panel comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for double-reinforced protection- ensuring durability.

It is a must to mention that the frame of the device is made of plastic, which might look like a drawback for some users. But overall, the device looks competitive.

Display and design

Featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate), the main highlight is the 3D curve display. The smartphone will further offer an immersive viewing experience on the vivid display and the curved display gives the phone a premium look- making it stand out of the crowd from the other existing LAVA smartphones.

Adding more to the premium appeal of the new Blaze Curve is the bezels which are bare minimal, providing an expansive screen, but yes- while using the curved display device, the phone might take unexpected touch commands, without even entering them.

The smartphone comes with a peak brightness of 800 nits and Widevine L1 certification. The display of the smartphone is excellent when it comes to working in bright sunlight and it’s high-resolution can be played very smoothly- making it ideal for binge-watching.

Operating System

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS, which is devoid of any bloatware or unwanted applications.

Although the device missed out on the latest Android version, Lava has reportedly promised two OS updates and three years of regular security updates on the smartphone- which is very much future-driven.

Performance

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage- the new Blaze Curve 5G smartphone delivers a smooth multitasking experience on the device. The performance is smooth, without any heating issue- meaning, the device could take on mid-level to heavy graphic games easily for at least an hour (to what I tested).

The device can utilize unused storage with the help of virtual RAM which further enhances multitasking capabilities. While testing the handset- the smartphone experienced no issues during multitasking, social media surfing, binge-watching, music, or handling games running at the back of the system.

Certainly, LAVA has worked a lot on the smartphone’s performance.

Camera performance

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup- with a 64MP primary camera + an 8MP ultrawide lens + 2MP macro sensor. It is a must to mention that the camera experience was really good and at this price point, the smartphone delivered good images in the bright sunlight as well as at low light conditions.

The ultrawide lens helps to capture broader pictures and the macro sensor was capable of taking some decent close-up shots without much grains or disturbance.

On the front, the device comes with a 32MP shooter which is decent enough.

Battery

Talking about the battery life, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which could last for a day with moderate to heavy usage. The smartphone comes with a 33W fast power charging enabling the device to charge charge faster than usual.

Verdict

Overall, the new Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with compelling features with premium premium-looking design, a decent camera, gaming capabilities, a vivid display and relatively decent battery life. At Rs 17,999, the device comes with a curved AMOLED display, which is capable of performing versatile tasks like photography, gaming and more.

The best part of the device is the Android update and software updates which further add value to the smartphone.

However, it will be facing some neck-to-neck competition from other players like Realme, Redmi and Samsung, which already have a strong presence in the Indian market.

Overall, the Blaze Curve 5G comes with excellent value for money and the device certainly fits the requirements of those who are looking for a smartphone with futuristic features at an affordable price tag.

