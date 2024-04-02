Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
WhatsApp bans over 76 lakh accounts in India for harmful behaviour: Details

It was reported that around 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned between the February 1-29 period. 1,424,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports surfaced.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 10:58 IST
Whatsapp, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp banned

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform said that it will ban more than 76 lakh accounts in India in February (2024), in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Between the February 1-29 period, it was reported that around 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,424,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports were witnessed from the users- the company stated in its monthly compliance report.

The messaging platform, which has more than 500 million users in the country, received a record 16,618 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records “actioned” were 22.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.

“We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,” the company said.

Between January 1-31, the company had banned “6,728,000 accounts”. About 1,358,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

According to the company, in addition to safety features and controls, “We employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.”

ALSO READ: WhatsApp working on feature to enable international UPI payments for Indian users

As per the leaks, the instant messaging platform could enable international payments via its in-app Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. A user who goes by the name of AssembleDebug posted on X that WhatsApp might be working on a new feature to enable International Payments via UPI for Indian users. 

Inputs from IANS

