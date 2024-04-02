WhatsApp bans over 76 lakh accounts in India for harmful behaviour: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp banned

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform said that it will ban more than 76 lakh accounts in India in February (2024), in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Between the February 1-29 period, it was reported that around 7,628,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,424,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports were witnessed from the users- the company stated in its monthly compliance report.

The messaging platform, which has more than 500 million users in the country, received a record 16,618 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records “actioned” were 22.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.

“We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,” the company said.

Between January 1-31, the company had banned “6,728,000 accounts”. About 1,358,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

According to the company, in addition to safety features and controls, “We employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.”

