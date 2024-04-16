Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Vodafone Idea launched a new affordable recharge plan for 28 days: Details here

Vi has reportedly launched the new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 118 which will be valid for 28 days and users will be able to get the benefit of 12GB data. It is a data-only plan which comes with no calling service. Users could recharge this plan with any already running plan.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 18:12 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the leading telecom players in the country has recently introduced a new recharge plan for the users. This recharge plan of Vodafone-Idea comes with a validity of 28 days and users get ample data in it. Apart from this, the company is also offering extra data with many of its recharge plans. Not only this, full night free internet data is being offered to the users in the unlimited plans of Vi. 

Come, let us know about this new prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone-Idea.

Vi's Rs prepaid recharge plan worth 118 plan

The telecom company has reportedly launched this prepaid recharge plan for Rs 118. The validity of this prepaid will be for 28 days and in this, users will be able to get the benefit of 12GB data. It is a data-only plan, in which no calling service is offered. Users could recharge this plan with any already running plan. 

Users will not get the benefit of free calling in this plan.

Vi’s prepaid recharge plan for Rs 125

Apart from this, the telecom company has launched another prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 125, which is also valid for 28 days. This plan comes with 1GB of data per day.

Vi’s prepaid recharge plan is worth Rs 181 

Apart from this, in Vi’s Rs 181 prepaid recharge plan, users will get 1.5GB of data daily. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days. Because of IPL 2024 and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as well, this plan has been listed under the Cricket offer.

Data plans below Rs 100

If we speak of budget-friendly recharge plans under the tag of Rs 100, the telecom company has been offering 6GB of data for Rs 75. The validity of this prepaid plan will be for a week time i.e., 7 days. Besides this, Vi is offering 20GB of data in the Rs 49 plan and this plan will come with a day validity. 

Furthermore, the company has been offering 3GB extra data in the Rs 39 data plan. This plan will offer 3GB of data and the validity of this plan will be for 3 days only. 

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X set to implement fees for new users' social engagement

ALSO READ: Asus launches Zenbook DUO laptop in India: Price, availability and more

