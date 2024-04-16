Elon Musk's X set to implement fees for new users' social engagement

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly Twitter, attends a conference.

Twitter, known as X, will introduce charges for new users, marking a significant departure from its previous free-to-use model. Elon Musk announced that newcomers to X will be required to pay a “small” fee for activities such as liking, posting, replying, and bookmarking tweets. The decision to impose fees on new users follows a testing phase in New Zealand and the Philippines. The move aims to address issues of spam and enhance user experience on the platform.

Elon Musk’s justification for the fee

Elon Musk defended the decision, citing the need to combat spam bots, which have plagued the platform. He emphasised that a nominal fee for new user writing access is essential to curb the proliferation of fake accounts and automated bots.

Uncertainties surrounding the policy implementation

While Musk advocates for the fee-based model as a solution to spam, concerns remain about its effectiveness in deterring spamming activities. Questions arise regarding how X will prevent the creation of fake accounts and automated bots amidst the introduction of fees.

Global rollout and cost

Currently implemented in New Zealand and the Philippines, the fee is estimated to be around $1, based on the $1.75 charge in New Zealand currency.

Musk’s concerns about spam and bot accounts

Elon Musk has expressed concerns about the prevalence of spam and bot accounts on X, attributing them to the platform’s advertising-driven model. He believes that inflated user numbers due to bots could mislead advertisers and investors, calling for greater transparency and accuracy in user metrics.

