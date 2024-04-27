Redmi to launch Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition this month in India: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi smartphone (representational image)

Redmi is all set to launch a special edition of its one of the smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 series, which comprises Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro was launched in India in January this year. Now, the company has announced the launch of a new special edition of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The special edition of the smartphone will be known as Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition or the AFA Edition in India.

Redmi made the announcement via an X (formerly) Twitter post. In the post, the company announced that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition will launch in India on April 30. The special edition smartphone marks Xiaomi India’s 10 years in operation. The company has partnered with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for this smartphone. The teaser of the smartphone shows the outline of its back panel.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

The special edition smartphone appears in a blue colourway with golden accents around the camera and LED flash modules and a AFA logo on the top right corner. The company is yet to reveal more details about the smartphone but it is likely to get similar specifications as the current Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also shared some leaked images of the special edition smartphone via X, where the smartphone appears in blue colour with the logo at the top right corner and vertical white stripes at the bottom half of the rear panel.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G India price

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option in India. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are available for Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a full-HD AMOLED display. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. On the camera front, it gets a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

