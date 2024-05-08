Alia Bhatt shares Met Gala BTS moment, says 'team work Mets the dream work'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recently took the world by surprise with her Met Gala 2024 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She became the only big Indian actor who made it to this year's mega event. The Highway actor opted for a mint green-coloured Sabyasachi saree for her second Met appearance. She paired her look with a messy bun and a plethora of gems.

Shortly after her radiant presence on the red carpet, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a candid moment with her dream team, comprising designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, stylist Anaita Shroff, and other talented individuals. Flashing her brightest smile, Alia posed alongside her team, captioning the image with the words, "Teamwork Mets the dream work."

The theme for this year's Met Gala, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', and the dress code, 'The Garden of Time', set the stage for an enchanting display of creativity. Alia Bhatt's choice of attire, a Sabyasachi saree, perfectly aligned with the theme, encapsulating the essence of timelessness and elegance.

In a series of Instagram posts, Alia shared glimpses of her Met Gala experience, including a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her exquisite ensemble. Revealing the staggering amount of effort invested, Alia disclosed that it took 1965 man-hours to craft the masterpiece. She expressed gratitude towards the 163 dedicated individuals involved in the process, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers.

Reflecting on the intricate details of her attire, Alia shared, "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

