How can five-time champions Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians franchise is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hence, it is quite hard to believe that the five-time champions just haven't managed to get into their groove in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league tournament.

It all began with a change of guard at the heart of the franchise with Hardik Pandya taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma. The move was not welcomed by a huge section of fans and Pandya copped plenty of verbal volleys after his appointment.

The season began on the worst possible note for Mumbai as they lost three consecutive games on the bounce and were languishing at the bottom.

They won their fourth and fifth fixture to breathe life into their derailed campaign but failed to keep the winning momentum going. Four consecutive losses in the later stage of the tournament deflated their spirits and their hopes of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread.

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs?

Mumbai Indians are now dependent on other results to cement a berth in the playoffs. They can no longer make it to the business stage of the tournament on their own.

Mumbai need to win both their remaining games and pray for the following outcome:

SRH vs LSG - LSG win PBKS vs RCB - PBKS win GT vs CSK - GT win KKR vs MI - MI win CSK vs RR - RR win RCB vs DC - RCB win GT vs KKR - KKR win DC vs LSG - LSG win RR vs PBKS - RR win SRH vs GT - GT win MI vs LSG - MI win RCB vs CSK - RCB win SRH vs PBKS - PBKS win RR vs KKR - Any result

If the league progresses as per the above-mentioned outcomes then seven teams (SRH, CSK, DC, RCB, MI, PBKS and GT) will finish with 12 points and Mumbai have to have an extraordinary net run rate (NRR) to become the fourth team to make it to the playoffs.

However, if Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th fixture on Wednesday (May 8) then Mumbai will become the first franchise to be eliminated in the ongoing season.