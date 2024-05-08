Game of Thrones star Ian Gelder aka Kevan Lannister dies at 74

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB British actor Ian Gelder

British actor Ian Gelder, popular for playing Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones, passed away due to complications from bile duct cancer. He was 74. Gelder’s partner, Ben Daniels, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being,'' he added.

Mentioning about the time when the picture in the post was clicked he further added, ''This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni.'''

Tributes began pouring in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Gelder. Matt Lanter extended his love and prayers to Daniels, while Richard E Grant expressed sorrow over the loss of lan. Leslie Bibb and Missi Pyle also conveyed their heartfelt condolences, reflecting on Gelder's immense light and compassion.

lan Gelder's talent and warmth endeared him to audiences worldwide, particularly his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in Game Of Thrones, a character that earned him admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

(WIth ANI inputs)

