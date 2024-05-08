Bigg Boss fame Isha Malviya breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Samarth Jurel's 'opportunist' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, even after the two parted ways post the show, are still making headlines together but for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Samarth while talking about his breakup with Isha, called her 'opportunist'. Now, the actress has come forward and broke her silence on the actor's remark.

In a talk with Instant Bollywood, Isha reacted to Samarth's remark and said, ''I think I would not like to talk about it. Because meri life mein kaafi bahot achi cheezen aa rahe hai. I am focussing on it not my life backwards. It’s okay sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai but I don’t think main iss particular topic pe comment karna chahungi. Khushi manao yaar. (I think I would not like to talk about it. Because a lot of new opportunities are coming up in my life. I am focusing on it not my life backwards. It's ok, everybody has their own individual nature and personality, but I would not like to comment on it. Celebrate guys.''

When Samarth called Isha a 'big opportunist'

In a talk with the same portal, Samarth explained about Isha and said, ''Voh actually bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai. (She is a big opportunist. She used to only talk to me when there was an event coming up. For example, during Holi we were not speaking to each other. But when she came to know about Holi event, she started talking to me again and asked if I am coming or not. She used to take me outside because paps were present and we could be spotted.''

Earlier this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Samarth had confirmed his breakup. For the unversed, both Samarth and Isha were one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Not only the duo, but another contestant from the same season, Abhishek Kumar, was at loggerheads with them on the reality show. Abhishek was in relationship with Isha before Samarth.

