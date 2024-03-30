X's new feature to allow adult content in Communities: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X (formerly Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter) is working on a new feature for its “Communities” section. The social media platform will now allow Communities admins to designate the spaces as containing adult content. Earlier, various reports have suggested that the company is working on enabling the ‘Not Safe For Work’ (NFSW) group. The development has been confirmed by an engineer at X.

Dong Wook Chung, who works as an engineer at X, in an X post said that the company will soon auto-filter NSFW content in the app’s Communities feature. He also mentioned that the admins can now set 'Adult content' in Settings to avoid auto-filtering of the content.

In another post, Chung said that the new filtering settings aim to make communities safer for everyone by automatically filtering out adult content. He adds that only users who have specified their age will be able to search communities with NSFW content.

For the unversed, X allows users to post nudity and graphic content on the platform. However, as per the company’s policy, this media should not appear “in a live video, or in your profile picture or header, List banner, or Community cover photo.” In addition to this, the company does not permit any media that depicts “Gratutitous Gore, Violent Sexual Conduct, or Bestiality and Necrophilia”.

The Communities feature of X existed prior to Musk's acquisition of the company. Twitter started testing the concept in 2021, with the aim of creating a more personal space for discussions on the platform. Although Twitter never publicly discussed the inclusion of NSFW features in Communities.

It was reported that the company explored the possibility of creating an OnlyFans rival with its creator subscription product in 2022. However, the idea was eventually abandoned due to concerns that it would exacerbate the company's problem with illegal child exploitation content.

ALSO READ: OpenAI says its Voice Engine can mimic speaker with single 15-second audio sample