Want to port to BSNL amid mobile tariff hike? Here’s an easy guide on how you can do it

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL

Many users in India are considering switching from their current telecom operators to BSNL after recent tariff revision. Telecom companies such as Jio, Vi, and Airtel have hiked the price of their both prepaid and postpaid recharge plans by 15 percent on average. At the same time, annual recharge plans from these telecom operators have gone up by approximately Rs 500 to Rs 600.

BSNL is also taking advantage of this situation. The state-owned company is actively promoting its recharge plans, which are more affordable when compared to other recharge plans from other telecom operators. The company is working on 2G/3G network and its 4G services are currently available in selected circles of the country. It is also expected to roll out its 4G services across the country next month.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, if you are planning to port your existing mobile number to BSNL, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can port your existing mobile number to BSNL.

A step-by-step guide on how you can port your existing mobile number to BSNL

Step 1: Obtain a Unique Porting Code (UPC) by sending an SMS to 1900 in the format ‘Port Space 10 digit mobile number”. For example, send PORT 8888888888.

If you are a prepaid mobile subscriber in Jammu & Kashmir, call 1900 instead of sending an SMS.

The UPC allocated to you will be valid for fifteen days from the date of request for all service areas, except for Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East licensed areas, where the validity period will be thirty days.

Step 2: Visit the BSNL CSC (Customer Service Centre) / Authorized franchisee/retailer to request for mobile number porting.

Step 3: Fill in a Customer Application Form (CAF) and pay the required porting fees for processing. Currently, BSNL is not charging any fees for porting into their network.

Step 4: You will be issued a new BSNL SIM card. Upon approval of the porting request, BSNL will inform you of the date and time of porting. You are required to change your SIM card at the specified time.

If you encounter any problems, contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1503 or call 1503.

ALSO READ: BSNL Rs 107 recharge plan: Is it best when compared to Jio, Airtel, Vi affordable plans?