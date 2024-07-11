BSNL Rs 107 recharge plan: Is it best when compared to Jio, Airtel, Vi affordable plans?

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL Rs 107 recharge plan

After the recent tariff hike from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), many telecom users in India are planning to switch to state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Major telecom operators in the country have hiked the prices of their recharge plans by 15 percent on average. BSNL is taking advantage of this situation by introducing affordable recharge plans to attract users.

BSNL has recently introduced a new affordable recharge plan for Rs 107 that offers many benefits. Here are all the details about this newly launched BSNL recharge plan. In addition to this, we will compare this plan with plans offered by other telecom companies to help you decide who offers the best value for money.

BSNL Rs 107 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 107

It is valid for 35 days

Offers 200 minutes voice calling on any network and 3GB of total data

Affordable recharge plan from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Jio Rs 189 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 189

This plan is the cheapest recharge plan from Jio that offers 28 days of validity

It offers unlimited voice calling with 2G of total data and 300 free SMS

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 199

This plan is valid for 28 days

It offers 2GB of total data and 100 free SMS daily

Vi Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 199

This plan is valid for 28 days

It offers 2GB of total data and 300 free SMS

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best affordable prepaid recharge plan?

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out as it offers 35 days of validity with 3GB of high-speed data and 200 minutes of voice calling for Rs 107. Although BSNL is currently focused on its 3G network, 4G services are now available in selected areas, with plans to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL a good choice for those considering a switch from other operators.

On the other hand, Airtel and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs 199. However, Jio's 28-day plan is priced at Rs 189. Jio's plan is actually more affordable compared to Airtel's and Vi's.

