BSNL, Airtel, Jio, Vi: Who offers 'value for money' 84-day recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi plan compared

Major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased the prices of their recharge plans by an average of 15 percent. With the new rates taking effect, there is a growing call to switch back to state-owned BSNL in the country.

BSNL is leveraging this situation by offering competitive prices compared to other major telecom operators. Additionally, the state-owned telecom operator is expected to roll out its 4G services across the country next month. Currently, BSNL's 4G services are available in selected circles of the country.

Here we have compared the 84-day validity recharge plans from BSNL, Vi, Jio, and Airtel to help you figure out whether BSNL is more affordable than other telecom operators.

Airtel Rs 859 prepaid recharge plan

This plan was earlier available for Rs 719.

Now users will have to spend Rs 859 for this plan.

Offers 1.5GB data daily along with unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

Vi Rs 859 prepaid recharge plan

This plan was earlier available for Rs 719.

Now users will have to spend Rs 859 for this plan.

Offers 1.5GB data daily along with unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

Jio Rs 859 prepaid recharge plan

This plan was earlier available for Rs 719.

Now users will have to spend Rs 859 for this plan.

Offers 2GB data daily along with unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan

It is priced at Rs 599

Offers 3GB data daily along with unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMS daily.

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL- who offers the best benefits with 84-day prepaid recharge plan?

When comparing BSNL with other providers, BSNL stands out as it offers 3GB of high-speed data for Rs 600. Although BSNL is currently focused on its 3G network, 4G services are now available in selected areas, with plans to expand nationwide next month. This makes BSNL a good choice for those considering a switch from other operators.

On the other hand, Airtel and Vi offer similar benefits for Rs 859. However, Jio's 84-day plan offers 2GB of data daily. Jio's plan is actually more affordable compared to Airtel's and Vi's.

ALSO READ: BSNL, Vi, Airtel, Jio minimum annual recharge plan compared: Who offers best benefits?