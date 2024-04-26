Realme C65 5G starting at Rs 10,499 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme C65 5G

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme C65 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 120Hz refresh rate display, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme C65 5G India price and availability

The Realme C65 is available in two colours: Feather Green and Glowing Black. The Realme C65 5G is available in three variants with different storage and RAM configurations. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and costs Rs 10,499. The second variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 11,499. The third variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 12,499.

Interested buyers who hold Axis, ICICI, HDFC, and SBI Bank cards can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the top variant, while the other two base configurations have a Rs 500 bank discount. The phone will be available for early sale today at 4PM on Flipkart and Realme's official website. Those who prefer to buy the phone offline can also purchase it from today.

Realme C65 5G specifications

The Realme C65 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It runs Android 14 OS and has Realme UI 5.0 on top.

It features a 6.67-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a 1604 x 720 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits of peak brightness.

On the camera front, the device has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor, which is assisted by an auxiliary sensor. It also gets an 8MP OmniVision sensor for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh cell with 15W fast charging support. The device also gets Dualband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and others. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

