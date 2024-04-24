CMF by Nothing could launch new smartphone in India: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : CMF CMF by Nothing

Sub-brand of Nothing, CMF, could launch its first smartphone in India. Recently, a device with an unknown model number has appeared on two regulatory websites, indicating that it may be launched soon. The company recently launched its wireless audio products, a charger, and a wearable fitness tracker in the country. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have an affordable price tag, similar to the recently released Nothing Phone 2a.

Earlier this week, a new device with the model number A015 was spotted on an unspecified regulatory website by Android Headlines. The publication speculated that the device could be the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which is expected to launch in the coming months. It has been reported that the Phone 3 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip instead of a flagship-grade mobile processor.

In addition, 91Mobiles discovered a listing for a device with the same A015 model number on the BIS India website, which suggests that the device may also be launched in India. However, the BIS listing indicates that the brand name for the device is the sub-brand CMF by Nothing.

The first-generation Nothing Phone and its successor, the Nothing Phone 2, bear the model numbers A063 and A065, respectively. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched at a lower price point, bears the model number A142.

Currently, the Nothing Phone 2a is Nothing's most affordable handset, starting at Rs. 23,999 in India. The Nothing Phone 2, which was launched last year, had a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

Meanwhile, at the Community Q1 2024 event, Nothing unveiled its latest audio product. The new product, called Nothing Ear and Ear (a), boasts the signature transparent design that is synonymous with other products from the company. The design of Nothing Ear is similar to the previously launched Nothing Ear (2). It includes angled in-ear style ear tips and a transparent stem, which gives it a modern and contemporary look.

