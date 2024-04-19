Nothing rollouts NothingOS 2.5.5 update for its Phone 2: Here's what's new, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2

Nothing is rolling out a new software update for its Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in July 2023 with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. The phone has received Android 14 update and is now receiving the new NothingOS 2.5.5 update. The new update introduces ChatGPT with bug fixes and other improvements. This comes after the rollout of Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), which also comes with ChatGPT integration.

The company made the announcement in a community post where it said that the Nothing Phone 2 users can now avail ChatGPT integration feature with the NothingOS 2.5.5 update. However, users will need to install the latest ChatGPT version from the Play Store on their devices for this feature to work.

ChatGPT integration

The update adds a new gesture option in the Nothing X app to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT for Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A. The company has said that the feature will come to other Nothing audio products soon.

The NothingOS 2.5.5 update also brings ChatGPT widgets that allow launching ChatGPT in different modes from the home screen. A new button has been added to the screenshot and clipboard pop-up, enabling users to paste content directly to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Other improvements

The phone's camera has also been improved with the addition of Ultra XDR mode, which can be activated through Camera settings. The Photo and Portrait Modes in the Camera app now have an XDR switch.

The update also introduces a RAM booster feature that can be accessed via Settings > System > RAM Booster. The Quick Settings feature on Phone 2 now includes a Ring Mode option, allowing users to quickly switch between sound settings. Additionally, users can benefit from new Recorder and Battery widgets and a Glyph Interface Debug Mode in the developer options, which provides better Glyph UI control for app developers.

The NothingOS 2.5.5 update for Phone 2 enhances system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability. It also addresses bugs and flickering issues related to the Quick Settings app launches. Details of these fixes can be found in the community post.

How to install the update

To install the update, go to Settings > System > System Update > Download > Install on your Nothing Phone 2.

