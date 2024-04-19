Meta rollouts Llama 3-powered Meta AI across WhatsApp, Instagram, more: Check features, availability

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta AI

Meta has updated its AI chatbot service with a new large language model. The Meta AI will now run on the Llama 3 large language model. In addition to this, the service will be available in the search bar of four major Meta apps, which include Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The service will be available across multiple countries. The company is also rolling out new features such as faster image generation and access to web search results.

“You can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger to get things done, learn, create, and connect with the things that matter to you. We first announced Meta AI at last year’s Connect, and now, more people around the world can interact with it in more ways than ever before,” Meta said in a blog post.

Meta has also rolled out the web version of Meta AI. Interested users can access the website by visiting meta.ai.

“We want Meta AI to be available when you’re trying to get things done at your computer too, so we’re rolling out meta.ai (the website) today,” Meta said.

Meta launched Meta AI in the United States last year and is now expanding the chatbot to over a dozen countries, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. While the company has started testing Meta AI in countries such as India and Nigeria, it was not included in today's announcement. Meta has stated that it plans to keep Meta AI in test mode in India for the time being.

Meta AI new feature

Meta AI now allows users to ask for web-related results powered by Google and Bing, in addition to recipe suggestions. The company has made image generation faster and users can even ask Meta AI to animate an image or turn it into a GIF, with real-time modification as they type. Meta claims to have improved the image quality of AI-generated photos, and has worked on the issue of spelling mistakes in AI-generated text.

Meta AI across Meta apps

Meta is making the bot available in as many places as possible, including the search bar, individual and group chats, and even the feed. Users can ask questions related to posts in their Facebook feed, such as asking for suggestions on the best time to visit Iceland to see the northern lights after seeing a photo of the aurora borealis.

Meta AI is already available on Ray-Ban smart glasses, and the company plans to make it available soon on the Meta Quest headset.

