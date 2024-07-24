Supreme Court orders status quo at Shambhu border, calls for phased removal of barricades

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during the farmers' protest over various demands at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.

Shambhu border: In a significant development, the Supreme Court has ordered that the status quo be maintained at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been protesting since February 13. The court has directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to begin the phased removal of barricades at the Shambhu border to alleviate the inconvenience faced by the public due to the ongoing demonstrations. The apex court has also proposed the formation of an independent committee to facilitate dialogue between farmers and other stakeholders. This committee, comprising eminent persons, will be tasked with exploring viable solutions to the farmers' demands that are fair, just, and in the interest of all parties involved.

To expedite this process, the Supreme Court has requested that the Punjab and Haryana governments submit names of potential committee members within a week. If the states fail to provide suitable suggestions, the court will take the responsibility of appointing appropriate individuals to the committee.

Barricades on Ambala-New Delhi highway

It should be noted here that the Haryana government had set up the barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

What did SC rule on July 12?

Earlier on July 12, the apex court, while hearing a related matter, had asked the Haryana government to remove the barricades and questioned its authority to block the highway. "How can a state block a highway? It has a duty to regulate traffic. We are saying open it but regulate," the top court told the counsel appearing for the Haryana government. The top court had made the observations while hearing a plea of the Haryana government challenging a March 7 Punjab and Haryana High Court decision to set up a committee headed by a former high court judge to probe the death of a farmer during a clash between the protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel in February.

