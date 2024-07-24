Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of T20I and ODI series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dushmantha Chameera is highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka against India in T20Is

Sri Lanka have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the T20I and ODI series against India starting from July 27. Their fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of both series and their chief selector Upul Tharanga has confirmed the development as well. Chameera is Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in T20Is against India and the hosts will miss him during the series.

For the unversed, India's T20I series against Sri Lanka is set to commence on July 27 with all three matches to be played in Pallekele. This is the first assignment for India's full-time head coach Gautam Gambhir and Sri Lanka's interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya. Coming back to Chameera's injury, Tharanga confirmed that they will soon name Chameera's replacement in T20I squad.

"Only yesterday did we get back the reports, and it can be confirmed that he will miss the T20Is and ODIs against India. We will name a replacement shortly," he said. Interestingly, Chameera didn't play the last few matches for Kandy Falcons in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) though it is still unclear as to when he picked up this injury. Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka and Kasun Rajitha are likely replacements for Chameera.

Among the major names missing from Sri Lanka's T20I squad is of Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga has clarified that the veteran cricketer is not in their T20I plans now. Notably, Mathews had made a comeback for the T20 World Cup and also performed well at the LPL 2024 scoring 261 runs at a strike rate of 151.74.

"When we came in [as selectors] we spoke to Angie about playing in this past World Cup, that was the plan. But after the tournament we spoke again, and this time we told him he wasn't in our plans for the next World Cup.

"But during the brief time he was in the side after we brought him in, he played well. And in the LPL as well he did well as a finisher. But we need to look to the future. There's a big gap to fill when it comes to an allrounder in the side - we have about two or three new players in mind to slot into that role. We'll give them an opportunity and get them ready for the next World Cup," Tharanga added.