Olympics 2024: Four sporting disciplines where only one Indian contender will participate in Paris Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Mirabai Chanu and Anush Agarwalla.

The Paris Olympic Games are only a little away from now as over 10000 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will give it their all in the fight for the medals at the Summer Games.

India has sent a 257-member contingent for the Games comprising 117 athletes and 140 support staff. The contingent is a little short of the largest the nation sent for the Tokyo Games which had 124 athletes taking part in the 2021 Games.

Indians will be taking part in 16 sporting disciplines and there are four disciplines where only one athlete from the country will be participating.

1 - Weightlifting: One of India's medal hopes in the Paris Games and the only Indian contender taking part in Weightlifting is Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai won a Silver medal at the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo and has a chance of becoming a multi-medallist in Paris. She aims to lift 205kg - 90 in snatch and 115 in clean and jerk, which would give her a good chance to bring a medal.

2 - Judo: Tulika Maan will be the only Indian representative in Judo for the Paris Games. This will be her first Summer Games and she says that she is hoping for a medal. Tulika won a Silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. In an exclusive chat with India TV earlier in the month, Tulika said that she is thinking of a medal in Paris.

3 - Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla will be the sole representative from India in Equestrian. He will participate in individual dressage event. Agarwalla enjoyed success in the Asian Games 2023 where he won Gold in the team dressage event and bronze in the individual event in Hangzhou. It will be the first time an Indian will take part in the dressage event at the Summer Games.

4 - Rowing: Bajraj Panwar is the only Indian athlete taking part from Rowing taking part at the Paris Games. Balraj qualified for the Summer Games in men's sculls singles after winning a bronze medal at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification rowing in April 2024. He missed out on a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 after qualifying for the final.