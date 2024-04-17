Threads test real-time search results on feed: Here's what's it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads

Threads is testing a new search results feature on the feed. The under-testing feature will allow users to see real-time search results on their feeds. The feature is currently available to some users and is expected to roll out later this year. Threads is dubbed as X (formerly Twitter) rival and has many features such as chronological and algorithm-based feeds, however, it still lacks some features.

The feature was spotted by a user of the platform who suggested that the platform now has 'Top' and 'Recent' buttons added to the top of the feed. He also clarified that the ‘Recent’ button is not exactly a chronological timeline but it shows more recent posts than what is seen on the ‘Top’ feed. Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the testing of the feature in a Threads post and said that the platform is testing real-time search options.

Mosseri has confirmed that the feature is currently being tested with a small number of Threads users. Therefore, if you update your application to the latest version and do not see the different sections on your timeline, it means that you are not included in the test group. While there is a possibility that the feature may be rolled out to global users in the future, no release timeline has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Meta is testing a new feature on Threads. The feature allows users to initiate new messages from the Threads app. This feature was not available on the platform since the beginning but now it provides an option for users to message other users of the platform. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the availability of this feature on the platform to Engadget, saying that the company is currently "testing the ability to send a message from Threads to Instagram."

The new feature relies on Instagram's inbox but users can now initiate messages from the Threads app. The message button is available at the top of the user's profile and takes the place of the ‘mention’ button. The new button is labeled ‘message’.

