WhatsApp rollouts Chat Filters: Here's what's it and how it works

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to keep messages organised. The newly rolled out Chat Filters will help users find their most important conversations without needing to scroll through the entire chat list. The feature is similar to Google’s Gmail feature in functionality and offers three filter options to users. The Chat Filter has started rolling out and WhatsApp users will receive it in the coming weeks. These filters will appear at the top of the chat list.

“That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

Users will get the option to choose between three filters: All, Unread, Groups. The 'All’ option shows the default view, while the ‘Unread’ view shows messages that are either marked as unread by the user or have not been opened. The ‘Groups’ option will display group chats and subgroups of Communities.

This feature will be useful for users who struggle to manage multiple unread messages from various senders. The filter options were previously spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.14. The company has now announced that the feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks. It's worth noting that Gmail introduced a similar feature in 2020.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to view the recent activity of their contacts. This feature is aimed at simplifying communication by providing insights into the contacts who are most likely to respond to texts or calls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will display a list of contacts who have been active on the platform recently. This feature will be a convenient tool that eliminates the need for users to check each contact's activity status individually.