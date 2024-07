Updated on: July 24, 2024 16:24 IST

Olympics 2024: France set for bumper Olympics, Netherlands also expected to perform strongly

France will almost triple their gold medal tally from the Tokyo Olympics in Paris and should fulfil President Emmanuel Macron's target of a top-five finish on the overall medals table, according to a forecast by Nielsen's Gracenote. Watch to know more! #france #olympics2024 #netherlands #indiatvnews