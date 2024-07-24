18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport. Full list of casualties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wreckage of the plane

As many as 18 passengers lost their lives after a private airline's Pokhara-bound plane crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The pilot of the Saurya Airlines plane, Captain Manish Ratna Shakya, survived the crash and was taken to hospital, officials said. The crash took place when the aircraft veered off the runway and burst into flames. Footage from the spot showed dramatic scenes of the plane speeding down the runway before a fire broke out with high flames and thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the private Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said. The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that 18 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The accident occurred after the Pokhara-bound flight suffered a runway excursion during take off said TIA Spokesperson Subash Jha.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF DECEASED