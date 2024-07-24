Mexico: Five workers killed after explosion, fire rips through tequila plant; tourists evacuated | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A fire burns following an explosion at a Jose Cuervo tequila plant in Mexico.

Mexico City: A deadly explosion at a tequila plant in central Mexico claimed the lives of five company workers and forced the evacuation of tourists from the area in the spirit's hometown of Tequila, according to the head of the state's emergency services on Tuesday.

Victor Hugo Roldan, the chief of emergency services and firefighters in Jalisco state, said the blast occurred in a 500,000-litre tank at the plant, and the resulting fire was put out by company personnel. The official said the fire was under control by nightfall, but emergency teams were still working at the scene.

At least two other tanks at the facility, operated by the world's largest tequila maker Becle, also collapsed, and several other workers were injured in the explosion. The blast in one tank triggered a fire in three others, according to a statement from emergency services released later on Tuesday. The cause of the blast is yet to be determined.

A photo of the aftermath of the explosion released by emergency services showed a large metal tank emblazoned with the Cuervo logo collapsed on its side. Emergency services evacuated the area around the site as a precaution, but officials said residents were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

Footage from a municipal security camera shows one of the containers flying meters into the air after the explosion, which caused a fire that was brought under control hours later, according to CBS News. The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm at the distillery, known as La Rojena.

Fifty firefighters attended the scene, in addition to the firm's internal civil protection team, authorities said. Nearby residents were evacuated temporarily but were allowed to return to their homes after a few hours. The electricity supply was briefly cut as a safety measure.

The town of Tequila is about 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of Mexico City, sitting between the Pacific coast and Guadalajara, the country's second-biggest city. It is a popular tourist destination in Mexico. The Rojeña tequila plant is overlooked by a volcano and is located at the heart of a 40,000-member community that revolves around tequila production and the tourism it generates.

(with inputs from agencies)

