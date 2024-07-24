Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Joe Root closes in on top spot, Harry Brook trumps Rohit Sharma in latest ICC Test rankings

England batters have been been benefited from their run-scoring spree in the second Test against the West Indies. England scored more than 400 runs in each of their innings with Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook smashing centuries.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 15:02 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook and Joe Root

Despite scoring a century in the second innings of the second Test against West Indies, Joe Root is yet to jump to the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. He scored 122 runs helping the hosts set a daunting target for the opposition as they ended up winning the match by 241 runs. But the former English skipper is still seven rating points adrift of the number one in ICC Test rankings.

Kane Williamson is on top at the moment with 859 rating points while Root has 852 points to his name. Another player who has climbed the ladder is ever improving Harry Brook who is now at the third position in the rankings. Brook jumped four places trumping the likes of Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma after his 109-run knock in the second innings of the previous Test against the Caribbean side with 771 rating points and is ever so close to his best-ever rating in the longest format of the game as well.

For India, three batters continue to be in the top 10 of the latest ICC rankings with skipper Rohit Sharma at seventh place with 751 points while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal is next with 740 points to his name. India's star batter Virat Kohli is at the 10th position. All these three batters will be in action in the format from September 19 when India's home season will commence with the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

England opener Ben Duckett has also climbed six places to 16th after his twin half-centuries at quick pace in the previous Test. His progress has led to Shubman Gill dropping to 20th position in the rankings. 

Meanwhile, there is no change in ICC Test rankings among bowlers with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retaining his top spot. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are other two Indian bowlers in top 10 grabbing second and seventh place respectively.

