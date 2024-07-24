Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case filed by BJP leader

Follow us on Image Source : X YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued summons to Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua after the YouTuber allegedly called him a 'violent and abusive' troll, Bar and Bench reported.

The order to summon Dhruv Rathee was issued by district Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court on July 19. The Court also issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua's plea for interim relief, stating that the matter will be heard next on August 6. "Issue summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, subject to steps by all modes i.e. PF & RC/Speed Post/ Approved Courier including electronic mode for 06.08.2024. Process be also given dasti, as prayed," the Court ordered.

BJP leader claims Dhruv Rathee called him 'violent and abusive' troll

Nakhua, a spokesperson for the Mumbai unit of the BJP, claimed that Rathee called him a 'violent and abusive' troll in one of his videos uploaded on his YouTube channel. Rathee uploaded a video titled “My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee” on his YouTube channel on July 7, 2024.

In his plea, the BJP leader said that the allegations are without any 'rhyme or reason' and have the tendency to bring down his reputation, the to Bar and Bench reported. “That Defendant No.1 [Dhruv Rathee], who in a highly provocative and incendiary video that spread like wildfire across digital platforms, made bold and unsubstantiated claims against the Plaintiff. The insidious intent behind this video lies in its unfounded insinuation that the Plaintiff is somehow linked to violent and abusive troll activities,” the suit argued.

Nakhua said that because of the allegations made by Rathee, he (Nakhua) has faced widespread condemnation and ridicule. "That through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch the Plaintiff's integrity and reputation is apparent, as baseless accusations and malicious connections are artfully insinuated. The primary creator of this video that is Plaintiff seek not only to cast doubt on the Plaintiff's character but also to tarnish his hard-earned standing in society, has planted seeds of suspicion and mistrust that can have far-reaching consequences. The repercussions of such false allegations are manifold, extending well beyond the realm of the video itself to irrevocably impact both the personal and professional domains of the Plaintiff, leaving scars that may never fully heal."

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral phone call between Swati Maliwal and Dhruv Rathee is fake

Also Read: 'Getting rape, death threats': Swati Maliwal blames Dhruv Rathee for victim shaming, attacks AAP