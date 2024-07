Updated on: July 24, 2024 14:45 IST

Kahani Kursi Ki: UP-Haryana-Maharashtra-Punjab...discrimination in budget?

This budget is anti-poor and anti-farmer – Priyanka Gandhi Disappointment with the budget in most states-TMC UP was ignored in the budget- Akhilesh Injustice is not budget – Mallikarjun Kharge The allegation of discrimination in the budget is wrong – Kiren Rijiju