Punjab govt rejects VRS to bureaucrat Sidhu, also BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda | Here's why

Chandigarh: Big blow to BJP’s Bathinda Lok Sabha candidate, the Punjab government has rejected IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu's request for voluntary retirement for allegedly "falsifying" her grounds and instructed her to resume her duties immediately. The development comes days after the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training formally relieved her by accepting her resignation.

Parampal Kaur, a Punjab-cadre 2011-batch IAS officer, is contesting the Bathinda parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket. She had put in her papers last month, requesting that the condition of a three-month notice period also be waived. Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, later joined the BJP. Following her joining of the BJP on April 11, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the state government had not accepted her resignation as an IAS officer.

At the latest, Sidhu was posted as the managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation.

Punjab govt letter to Sidhu

In a letter to Sidhu on Tuesday, the Punjab Department of Personnel, said that her three-month notice period required under Rule 16(2) for leaving the job had not been waived nor had any decision been made regarding her request for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme). The letter said that the relaxation of the notice period can only be given by the state government and that too if it is satisfied and for the reasons to be recorded in writing.

The communication pointed out that Sidhu had also written directly to the Centre on April 7 for the acceptance of her application for VRS. "In this letetr you stated that your mother is 81 years old and is not keeping in good health, that both your father and your younger brother have expired few years back and there is nobody in India to look after your aged mother, and that you immediately need to remain at the house of your parents in Bathinda all the time to look after your aged ailing mother and pursue further plans in life," stated the communication.

In the wake of her letter, the Punjab government received a letter from the Under Secretary to the Government of India, who asked it to accept Sidhu's VRS.

The Punjab government said the sanctioned strength of the IAS officers for the state is 231, against which only 192 officers were currently borne on the Punjab cadre. "Thus the state is suffering a huge shortage of Officers as the result of which a number of officers have been given multiple charges," it said.

"Further since the last so many days you have been actively participating in political activities which falsify the grounds for voluntary retirement mentioned in your application," it said.

'Demitted charge of the post in unauthorised manner'

The communication said that since she had demitted the charge of the post of MD, PSIDC in an "unauthorised manner" she cannot be treated as retired or relieved from service.

"In light of the above, the State Government has still not waived off the notice period of three months as required under Rule 16(2) and has not passed any order regarding acceptance of your request for VRS. However, you have demitted the charge of the post of MD, PSIDC at your own in an unauthorised manner. Hence you cannot be treated as retired or relieved from service. In light of the above in public interest, you are directed to resume your duties as MD, PSIDC immediately, failing which appropriate action will be taken against you" it said.

Who is Parampal Kaur Sidhu?

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Sidhu had put in her papers a few days back, amid speculation that she might join the BJP. Sidhu who was to retire in October this year sought premature retirement. She may be fielded from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat which is currently represented by Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Maluka who is a senior Akali Dal leader and former minister. Maluka is the member of the SAD's manifesto committee formed for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

