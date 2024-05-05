Follow us on Image Source : BSF (X) Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone with heroin from Tarn Taran.

The troops of the Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a damaged China-made drone with a packet of Heroin in Punjab's Tarn Taran District, officials said on Sunday. According to the officials, the BSF recovered the drone from a harvested field near the Kalash village in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

"On 4th May 2024, at about 10:00 am, while performing duty ahead of the border fence in the border area of district Tarn Taran, vigilant BSF troops observed something suspicious in a harvested field, which on reaching nearby turned to be a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin," the BSF said in a statement.

"The drone along with 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 416 grams) wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape was immediately seized. This recovery took place in a harvested field nearby Village Kalash in district Tarn Taran," the BSF added.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic."Keen observation of dutiful BSF troops once again led to a successful recovery of narcotics consignment with drone, which was made to smuggle in the country from across the border," the BSF said further.

