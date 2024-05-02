Pakistani intruder killed as he tried to sneak into India along International Border: BSF

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the officials, the intruder was killed near the International Border in the Samba sector.

What did BSF officials say?

The intruder was fired upon by the BSF personnel when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border around 8.20 pm, they said. They said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.

Further details are awaited.