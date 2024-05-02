Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
  5. Pakistani intruder killed as he tried to sneak into India along International Border: BSF

The intruder was killed near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector. This incident signifies the ongoing efforts by security forces to maintain vigilance and secure the border regions, officials said.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) Updated on: May 02, 2024 7:11 IST
Intruder killed along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir Samba sector
Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the officials, the intruder was killed near the International Border in the Samba sector. 

What did BSF officials say? 

The intruder was fired upon by the BSF personnel when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border around 8.20 pm, they said. They said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.

Further details are awaited. 

